First Look at David Tennant & Michael Sheen in ‘Good Omens’

Good Omens is on its way to the small screen, and the series’ two stars are looking pretty fantastic in costume.

Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the book with Terry Pratchett, recently shared a first look photo of David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones) and Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) in costume for the series. You can check it out below.

They are amazing. This is them in the opening scenes, 11 years ago, in St James’s Park. David and Michael, demon & angel. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/ceK4XYY881 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2017

The six-episode Amazon series will follow Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic 2018. Tennant will play Crowley, while Sheen will play the “somewhat fussy angel” Aziraphale. The pair were cast in the roles last month.

“I first read Good Omens as a teenager and it’s been one of my favourite stories ever since,” Sheen revealed after the casting announcement. “To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

Gaiman recently hinted that more casting news will be revealed soon, following the first cast readthrough for the series.

It is unknown exactly when Amazon’s Good Omens series will premiere, although it’s safe to assume that it will have a rather poignant 2018 release date. In the meantime, fans can catch up on another small-screen adaptation of one of Gaiman’s works – Starz’ American Gods.

