Gremlins Animated Series Gets New Title, Teaser Trailer for Season 2

The second season of Max's animated prequel to Gremlins will be titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch. Picking up where the end of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai left off, the new show got a trailer today, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the original Gremlins film on June 8. The series will debut this fall on Max. Returning series regulars Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh will returned and, according to Max, will be "joined by an all-star guest cast to be announced at a later date."

The series, showrun by former Gotham writer Tze Chun, earned praise from both fans and critics. It apparently satisfied Warner Bros. Discovery enough to get a second season -- something that isn't easy to do considering how many projects are being killed to save money as CEO David Zaslav struggles to get the stock price -- which was around $35 when Discovery bought Warner -- back up over $10.

You can see the trailer below.

"It was sudden and kind of shocking and amazing and super fun. I happened to get the Mountain Dew commercial and the Secrets of the Mogwai gig the same week," original Gremlins star Zack Galligan told us at Comic Con International in San Diego back in 2022. "So after 30 years of nothing, you have these two amazing gigs and just a new creative team and a new experience. I can't really say too much about what I'm doing in the show, but it's fun, it's kind of unexpected, it's different, and I think people are really gonna dig it."

Below, you can see the official synopsis for the series.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.