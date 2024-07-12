Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Returning for Multiple Episodes in Season 21

Ellen Pompeo may not be a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy anymore, but fans of the long-running ABC medical drama can expect to see quite a bit of her next season. According to EW, Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on the series, is set to return for seven episodes in Season 21 while will debut this fall. Pompeo, who is also an executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy, will also continue to serve as the series’ narrator. Pompeo has played Meredith since the series’ premiere in 2005.

While it is unclear if Pompeo’s appearances in Season 21 will be consecutive or spread across the full season, fans of the series have some idea of what Meredith might be dealing with when the series returns. The Season 20 finale saw Meredith resign from the Fox Foundation after being given an ultimatum by Catherine Fox over her Alzheimer research project and, after her resignation, publishing her research publicly. Meredith’s actions saw Catherine fire Amelia, Teddy, and Owen in retaliation.

Pompeo stepped back from her role as Meredith Grey during Season 19, which saw her appear for just eight episodes. Season 20 saw her appear in just four with the character having relocated to Boston. Last year, however, Pompeo said that her departure was “not a complete goodbye” and that she hoped to continue making appearances.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Will Have Some Cast Changes

When Grey’s Anatomy returns for Season 21 this fall, it won’t just see more appearances by Pompeo. Two fan-favorites are exiting the series. It was previously announced that Grey’s Anatomy would lose two fan-favorite actors, Midori Francis and Jake Borelli. Francis, who plays Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, are both departing the series in Season 21 though both are expected to return briefly to wrap up their characters’ stories. Francis first joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast in Season 19 while Borelli first joined the cast in Season 14. ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for Season 21 back in April.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a history making 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said at the time. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”