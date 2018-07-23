‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15 Theme Revealed: ‘Season of Love’

Grey’s Anatomy has always had romance in its DNA, but it will be front and center in the upcoming 15th season, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased.

In a new interview with TVLine, Vernoff described season 15 as “The Season of Love” as she continues to bring back humor and joy into the long-running ABC medical drama. The “Season of Love” will build on the season 14 finale, which saw Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) finally tie the knot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new season will also pick up shortly after the events in season 14, as Luddington explained at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

“There’s not like a massive time jump,” Luddington told TV Line, adding there could still be big changes in store for Jo.

“I’ve heard rumors — rumors-rumors — that Jo might find her specialty this season, which is really exciting and is a long time coming,” Jo continued. “I’m interested to see what it is.”

Luddington would also like to see her character finally discover her family.

It is still not known if Meredith will partake in this season of love, since she has not had a serious relationship since Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died in season 11, with the exception of a brief romance with Dr. Riggs.

Luddington hopes it does though, so fans can see more of “sexy Meredith,” referring to Ellen Pompeo’s lead character, especially after seeing her chemistry with Scott Speedman’s Dr. Nick Marsh.

“He was one of the first people that she really had that spark with” since Derek died, Luddington added.

Unfortunately, there is no immediate return for Speedman in the cards. Speedman’s Animal Kingdom character died, but Speedman told TVGuide in June that he had nothing to confirm when asked if he would ever go back to either show.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Speedman said. “Probably, to be honest with you, neither. You’re going to have to wait a couple years. I’ll find something to do.”

Season 15 will also see Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman, coming back full time. Raver previously appeared in seasons six, seven and eight, then made a return in the season 14 finale with a surprise pregnancy twist. She is possibly having Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said in a statement to Variety. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 15th season starts in September, in its familiar 8 p.m. ET Thursday timeslot on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless