Widow’s Bay Season 2 Gets an Update That No Fan Wants to Hear, But It Will Be Worth It

Widow’s Bay is one of those rare television gems that no one saw coming. Apart from being hilarious, it’s also genuinely terrifying. And even more impressively, the series masterfully blends its comedy and horror into something that feels like a new genre unto itself, appealing to both die-hard horror fans and, well, everyone else. There’s literally something for everyone in Widow’s Bay, and the show continues to prove that Apple TV really does know what it’s doing when it comes to making great TV. Which is why the newest update pertaining to the series is both great and a little heartbreaking.

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While it’s official that Widow’s Bay is coming back for a second season, which has every fan thrilled, it’s also just come out that the series won’t begin filming that second season until 2027. Katie Dippold, the show’s creator, sat down with Collider at their Showrunners on Showrunning panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, where she talked not only about the show’s wild success (including 19 Emmy nominations), but also about what’s coming next for the series. But right now, she says, it’s time to get the script written. Speaking about the writers’ room, Dippold said, “It’s a great room, and then we’re going to be writing for the next 20 weeks.” She then elaborated that she plans to start filming next year.

Widow’s Bay Proves Why Blending Horror and Comedy Works So Well

And it does so in a way that manages to achieve the nearly-impossible: getting critics and audiences to agree on just how good it really is. The show currently sits at a 98% critics’ rating and a 93% audience score. Starring Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, and Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay centers on the mayor of a small New England town as he attempts to drum up better tourism numbers. The issue? All signs point to the fact that the town of Widow’s Bay is actually haunted (and also has a history of cannibalism, but we don’t need to mention that). On the heels of a reporter from the New York Times arriving, Mayor Tom Loftis will do anything he can to impress him and shine a favorable light on his superstitious town.

And if that sounds like a wacky blend of horror masters Stephen King and John Carpenter, it’s because that’s exactly what the series has been described as. And while the show certainly isn’t reinventing the horror wheel, it’s using tried-and-true genre tropes in ways that have yet to be done, effectively creating something that feels brand new and, more importantly, fresh and exciting—something that modern television has been lacking recently.

What are your thoughts on the longer wait before Season 2 of Widow’s Bay starts filming? Will it be worth the wait? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans of the series are saying.