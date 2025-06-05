Guillermo del Toro’s Forgotten Vampire TV Show Finds a New Streaming Home

Horror fans subscribed to Shudder have a bloody good reason to rejoice this month, as Guillermo del Toro’s often overlooked but viscerally compelling vampire series, The Strain, is set to make its debut on the streaming platform. This move brings an ambitious piece of modern horror television to a service renowned for its dedication to the genre, offering a perfect opportunity for new audiences to discover its unique horrors or for existing fans to re-experience the chilling saga. Co-created by del Toro himself alongside Chuck Hogan, based on their novel trilogy of the same name, The Strain presented a decidedly unromantic take on vampirism, standing in stark contrast to many contemporary portrayals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Strain originally premiered on FX in 2014, running for a total of four seasons and concluding its 46-episode arc in 2017. The series begins with a chilling mystery: a Boeing 767 arrives at JFK Airport in New York City and abruptly powers down on the tarmac, with all window shades drawn and communications silent. Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll), the head of the CDC’s Canary Team, is called to investigate what appears to be a viral outbreak. He and his team, including biochemist Dr. Nora Martinez (Mía Maestro), discover that all but four passengers are dead, seemingly from a mysterious contagion. However, the truth is far more terrifying, as an ancient parasitic organism begins to transform its victims into “strigoi,” grotesque, bloodthirsty vampires under the control of a malevolent entity known as the Master.

The Strain chronicles the rapid spread of this vampiric plague across New York City and eventually the world, following a disparate group of survivors, including exterminator Vasiliy Fet (Kevin Durand) and Holocaust survivor Professor Abraham Setrakian (David Bradley), as they wage a desperate war against the encroaching darkness. Del Toro and Hogan’s vision of vampires is distinctly grotesque, featuring extendable stingers, parasitic worms that transmit the infection, and a hive-mind connection to their progenitors, a far cry from the brooding figures often seen in vampire lore.

The Strain Deserves a New Audience on Shudder

Image courtesy of FX

The Strain garnered a generally positive reception throughout its run, particularly praised for its ambitious practical effects, creature design, and its commitment to a grim apocalypse. Del Toro’s distinct visual style is heavily imprinted on the series, especially in the design of the strigoi and their formidable leader, the Master. The vampires are genuinely monstrous, evolving through various disturbing stages, and the show does not shy away from visceral body horror and gore, elements that will undoubtedly appeal to Shudder’s dedicated horror fanbase. While some critics noted occasional inconsistencies in pacing or character development across its four seasons, the overarching narrative remained compelling, offering a unique blend of epidemic thriller, siege warfare, and dark fantasy.

Moreover, The Strain stands as a rare TV entry in del Toro’s extensive filmography. It showcases the filmmaker’s fascination with intricate lore, morally complex characters facing unimaginable horrors, and, of course, unforgettable monsters. Because of that, The Strain can also serve as the perfect appetizer while we wait for the release of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein on Netflix.

The Strain will begin streaming on Shudder on June 22nd.

Are you planning to watch or rewatch The Strain on Shudder? Let us know in the comments!