Hacks Renewed for Season 4 at Max

The third season of Hacks has been a hit with critics and audiences alike, and the season finale is now streaming on Max. The Emmy-winning comedy series stars Jean Smart as an aging stand-up comedienne in Vegas, who takes on a spunky young assistant and co-writer played by Hannah Einbinder. Fans have been eager for news of the show's future, and it was announced today that the series is getting a fourth season.

"We congratulate HACKS' brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, shared in a press release. "HACKS is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the HACKS family."

"Hats off to Jen [Statsky], Lucia [Aniello], and Paul [W. Downs] for crafting a world as compelling and poignant as it is clever and funny," Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, added. "We applaud our outstanding cast, who made it easy to fall in love with these flawed, hilarious and deeply human characters, and we thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting. We can't wait to deliver more HACKS to fans around the world!"

What Is Hacks Season 3 About?

You can read a description of the current season of Hacks here: "A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles."

In addition to Smart and Einbinder, Season 2 also saw the return of Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs also returned, and were promoted to series regulars.

The new season also featured appearances by Helen Hunt (Mad About You), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), George Wallace (Clean Slate), and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal).

Hacks is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® Award winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The first three seasons of Hacks are currently available to stream on Max. Stay tuned for updates about Season 4.