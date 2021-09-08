Many Saints of Newark: Sopranos Prequel Debuts New Trailer

The Sopranos are finally making a comeback. For the first time in over a decade, fans will be returning to the world of Tony Soprano with the new film The Many Saints of Newark, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1st. Rather than continuing the story of the iconic HBO series, The Many Saints of Newark turns back the clock and acts as a prequel to The Sopranos, showing how Tony rose through the ranks of the family. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. released a brand new trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, which you can check out in the video above!

Alessandro Nivola stars in The Many Saints of Newark as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, the father of Christopher Moltisanti and a mentor to Tony Soprano. The young version of Tony featured in the film is played by Michael Gandolfini, son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, who originated the role. The film also stars Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano; Jon Bernthal as Johnny Boy Soprano; Leslie Odom Jr. as Harold McBrayer; Billy Magnussen as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri; Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano; John Magaro as Silvio Dante; and Ray Liotta as Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti.

Sopranos creator David Chase returned to produce and write The Many Saints of Newark alongside former Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner. Alan Taylor, who directed several key episodes of the original series, helmed the prequel film.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Many Saints of Newark:

“Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

The Many Saints of Newark arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1st.