Hannibal Creator "Very Hopeful" There Will Be a Season 4

While it might never have been a huge hit in its ratings, Bryan Fuller's Hannibal was beloved by fans not only as it aired, but in the years since its conclusion, as streaming services have seen a number of new fans discover the series inspired by Thomas Harris novels, though Fuller recently noted he's "very hopeful" he'll get to make a fourth season of the series at some point in the future. The series' poor ratings during its initial NBC broadcast largely contributed to it concluding after its third series, with the events of that season serving as an adaptation of Harris' Red Dragon novel.

“I am very hopeful,” Fuller revealed during a Nerdist reunion of the cast and crew when discussing a fourth season. “The great thing about the idea that if we are going to be meeting [back up with Hannibal and Will] and it takes five, six, seven years or what have you, that’s just how long they’ve been on the lam. Then the story picks up from that point. And we’ll adapt.”

The third season ended on a literal cliffhanger, as Will and Hannibal embraced one another before leaping off a cliff, leaving audiences to wonder about their fate. While the original run was praised for its cinematography, Fuller hinted that, were a fourth season to happen, he'd like to explore a new look for the series.

“It’s very sort of sunny and sweaty, as compared to the cold, harsh realities of Toronto," the creator said of how he envisioned the new season. "I think it would be fun to go sunny and sweaty and beachy. A whole new temperature to the cinema.”

Given that there are currently no plans for a revival series, it's unknown where a Season Four could potentially land. Earlier this week, NBC launched its own streaming service, Peacock, which could ultimately be the perfect home for the series, as it wouldn't have to hold back on any of the gruesome violence inherent in the subject matter.

Meanwhile, CBS is moving forward with the TV series Clarice, based on the Clarice Starling character from The Silence of the Lambs, and with Fuller often noting that he aimed to adapt that narrative for a fourth season, it potentially poses some interesting possibilities.

Fuller admitted, “It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the show moving forward, and whether … if there ever is to be a Silence of the Lambs miniseries with this cast."

Stay tuned for details on a possible fourth season of Hannibal.

