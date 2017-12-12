‘Happy!’ Scores Strong Ratings in SYFY Debut

Happy! is decking the halls of Syfy with stellar ratings this holiday season.

After last Wednesday’s debut, Happy! became Syfy’s best series premiere since The Magicians launched in 2016. The off-the-wall series, based on Grant Morrison‘s graphic novel of the same name, grabbed 1.708 million total viewers in the Live+3 ratings. This number includes 779,000 viewers between the ages of 18 and 49.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The strong premiere makes Happy! basic cable’s top original scripted series of the quarter in the 18-34 demo, nabbing 271,000 viewers.

In addition to the great ratings, Happy! also won big on the social media side of the world. The premiere has drawn over 212 million impressions on Twitter.

Happy! stars Christopher Meloni as Nick Sax, a former police officer that has turned to alcoholism and a new career as a hitman. After a near-death experience, Sax stumbles along an imaginary unicorn named Happy (Patton Oswalt) who enlists his help in saving a young girl from child trafficking.

Patrick Macmanus serves as showrunner and Grant Morrison, Christopher Meloni, Brian Taylor, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Gaffe join him as executive producers.

New episodes of Happy! air on Wednesdays at 10pm ET on Syfy.