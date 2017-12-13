SYFY’s ‘Happy!’ Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

If all you wanted for Christmas was an over-the-top action series that critics seem to love, Happy! has got you covered.

Syfy’s newest series, based on the graphic novel by Grant Morrison, has now become certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of writing this article, Happy! holds a 76 percent on the site, counting the reviews of 29 different critics. 22 have rated the new show “Fresh” while only seven have given it the “Rotten” designation.

In order for a TV series to get the “Certified Fresh” label, it needs to have an overall rating above 75 percent and at least 20 total reviews, five of them being from Top Critics.

While all of the reviews certainly offer different opinions, this is what the site’s critical consensus has to say about Happy!:

“Happy! certainly isn’t for everyone, but it’s appealingly oddball concept and strong performances from Chris Meloni and Patton Oswalt make for a gritty, dark comedy with definite – albeit unusual – appeal.“

The second episode of the series, titled “What Smiles Are For,” is set to air on Syfy on Wednesday, December 13 at 10pm ET. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

“Sax crashes a high-stakes poker game to win guns and cash for an escape from New York as Happy tries to convince him that he’s a father. Ex-wife Amanda and Ex-lover Merry team up to rescue Hailey.”