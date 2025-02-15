Harry Potter Fans Have One Big Concern About New Dumbledore Casting

Harry Potter fans have some big concerns about who could next be stepping into the shoes of Albus Dumbledore for HBO’s live-action TV series based on the hit novels. Earlier this week, it was reported that actor John Lithgow is currently in final negotiations to portray the Hogwarts headmaster in the Harry Potter TV series. Like all other casting rumors tied to this upcoming show, which is expected to arrive in 2026, the decision to cast Lithgow as Dumbledore is one that quickly divided fans of the Wizarding World. Surprisingly with Lithgow, though, it’s not the famed actor’s acting chops that are proving to be a point of contention with fans as many are instead fearing another issue from the Harry Potter movies that could arise again.

Not long after Lithgow’s casting as Dumbledore hit the Internet, users on the Harry Potter subreddit quickly chimed in with their own thoughts. Generally speaking, most who are eagerly awaiting the upcoming TV series expressed that they could see Lithgow as Dumbledore and thought that he can pull off the charismatic role. What proved to be a point of contention among many, however, is Lithgow’s age. Currently, Lithgow is 79 years old and will presumably be 80 by the time that production begins later this year. Given that this Harry Potter TV series is going to end up being a long-term commitment that will stretch over the better part of the next decade, a number of fans expressed worry that Lithgow would be able to see through the entirety of the show’s run.

These fears of Lithgow’s age have only been amplified further by the fact that the Harry Potter film series previously saw original Dumbledore actor Richard Harris pass away during production. Harris portrayed Dumbledore in both Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets before passing away in 2002. He was then replaced by Michael Gambon who played Dumbledore in each subsequent movie to close out the series. Harris was also younger at the time of his death than Lithgow is now, which only further amplifies concerns that fans have about the latter’s ability to play Dumbledore for the long haul.

“He’s an incredible actor,” said user Amazing_Cover_7745 of Lithgow. “But I’m just worried whether he’s too old, and we might end up having another Richard Harris situation down the line. He’ll be 90 by the time they wrap this series up.”

“At 79 I just don’t see this going well,” added user IvanFilipovic. “With the utmost respect, it would be a miracle if he could get all of Dumbledore’s filming done in that timeframe.”

For now, HBO hasn’t confirmed that Lithgow is indeed set to play Dumbledore, nor has it verified any other rumored castings tied to the Harry Potter TV show. If the series is indeed set to drop in 2026, though, there’s a good chance that we’ll start hearing a whole lot more about the show in the weeks and months ahead.