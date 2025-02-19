Harry Potter: Why John Lithgow Is a Predictable Choice for the New Dumbledore

Last week, we heard that actor John Lithgow is nearing a deal to play Professor Albus Dumbledore in the new adaptation of the Harry Potter series, and a lot of commenters were surprised. There is a lot to unpack in the Venn diagram between Lithgow and the Wizarding World franchise, but one factor seemed to preoccupy fans the most: Lithgow is not British. The film series featured no American actors in major roles, and fans clearly have trouble imagining a familiar actor like Lithgow playing a distinctly British character like Dumbledore. This change is not all that surprising, however, and it hints at the mindset behind this new adaptation.

Lithgow and his team are in the final stages of negotiation for him to play Dumbledore, Deadline reported last Wednesday, though HBO declined to comment on the story. “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” said a rep for the network. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Even with that caveat in place, Lithgow is likely a top contender for this role, which means we can still speculate about why he appeals to producers and studio executives. Lithgow is a lauded actor, and many of his best known performances have a mixture of whimsy and heart similar to Dumbledore’s biggest moments. In that sense, many seem to feel that Lithgow is a great choice for the role, and it is other things that give them pause.

A quick glance around fan forums will show you that fans are a little nervous about non-British actors taking on roles in Harry Potter, where their accents will be tested to the limit. They also fear high-profile stars like Lithgow joining the franchise, potentially distracting from the story itself. Finally, many fans are concerned that, at 79 years old, Lithgow may not have the stamina to see this series through for a full decade. Some of these fears may be valid, but if you read on, I think you’ll agree that it’s not surprising the studios are taking this route.

Lithgow is not British

It’s true that the Harry Potter film series did not cast American actors, which would make Lithgow a big change for such an important role. However, we should keep in mind that avoiding Hollywood A-list stars was considered a risky move at the time, and there’s no guarantee it would work again. Meanwhile, the adult cast of these films were not obscure — though they may have felt that way to younger American audiences. Actors like Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith brought plenty of star power to the franchise, and even those who had not performed for a global audience before were seasoned performers.

It may be more useful to speculate that if this production is considering Lithgow, it is probably considering other non-British actors for other roles as well — and what that could mean for the series. Producers may be hoping that familiar faces will draw in viewers who do not feel that Harry Potter needs a remake already. They may also hope that the celebrity status of the cast will distract viewers from the controversies surrounding author J.K. Rowling. Fans may be persuaded to turn their backs on Rowling for her openly bigoted social media posts, but they might be more reluctant to denounce a beloved figure like Lithgow.

Whatever the reasoning, Lithgow on his own shouldn’t give anglophiles any major concerns. He won an Emmy for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on The Crown just a few years ago, and his accent there was impeccable. If anything, this should make fans more concerned about the other American actors who might be cast, and their commitment to dialect coaching.

Lithgow is Too Famous

Some fans seem to dislike the idea of Lithgow as Dumbledore because they recognize him from many other movies and TV shows — his Hollywood career goes back to 1972 and his best known roles are spread across the last four decades. He has also done some highly acclaimed work in recent years, including The Crown, Conclave, and Pet Sematary.

Still, Lithgow is not just some celebrity — he is a dedicated craftsman who has proven his commitment to acting over half a century now. He will do whatever is in his power to bring this role to life, and he will transform himself entirely in the process. If a one-note actor was cast in the role, there might be cause for concern, but Lithgow has never played two characters in the same way, even when it might have been easier for him that way.

Lithgow is Too Old

Fans seem to be grappling with the issue of age for a Dumbledore actor quite a bit, and that makes sense. Lithgow is currently 79 years old, and if the Harry Potter series runs for a decade as planned, he would be 90 when it is finished. Dumbledore should already be 110 years old when the Harry Potter series starts, so they can’t cast someone too young. At the same time, Dumbledore becomes much more active in the later books, and if the actor playing him struggles with stunts, we could miss out on some key moments for the character — as we did in the movies.

Here, fans will simply have to accept the reality of stunt doubles and CGI. Without spoiling anything too directly, we may not see Lithgow swimming through choppy waves to a cave entrance, but he could stand over a basin full of mysterious potion once inside. The alternatives would be casting a younger actor and digital de-aging them, or skipping Dumbledore’s action scenes once again, and nobody wants that.

Casting a beloved character like Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore is going to be tricky no matter what, so an equally beloved actor like Lithgow is actually a pretty predictable choice. We don’t know for sure if Lithgow’s deal has been finalized yet, but the new Harry Potter series is expected to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026. The movies are streaming on Max now, and the books are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.