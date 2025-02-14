New Hogwarts Legacy Stat Breakdown Dethrones Most Popular House

Although official mod support just made its way to the wizarding world, Hogwarts Legacy is celebrating two years since it first released. WB Games is a little late on that February 10th anniversary, but decided to gift players with a little love this Valentine’s Day instead. The official Hogwarts Legacy account shared an infographic rounding up some significant student achievements from the past two years of the game. It includes the percentage breakdown for most popular Hogwarts houses and total hours flying on broomsticks, but players have noticed one core piece of the gameplay experience is missing.

Despite the controversy surrounding the game and franchise in general, Hogwarts Legacy has proved to be incredibly popular. So popular, in fact, that a sequel is reportedly already in the works. The open-world game has many wizarding world nooks and crannies to explore, so many fans have spent hours in the game without making a dent in its plot. To celebrate all the time students have put into their playthroughs, WB Games is rounding up some fun gameplay details to share.

One of many mods that arrived with the hogwarts legacy update

Given the recent reveal that there’s likely more Hogwarts Legacy DLC on the way before the sequel, the company has good reason to keep it front of mind. What better way to remind fans they love a game than by sharing the raw data that proves it?

Slytherin Unseated as Most Popular Hogwarts House as Gryffindor Wins the House Cup

In their official post about two years of student achievements, the Hogwarts Legacy X account highlights the cumulative gameplay time. Apparently, gamers have spent a collective 110,000 years at Hogwarts. For those not steeped in the deep lore, that’s significantly longer than Hogwarts itself has canonically been in existence. Other notable stats from the infographic include 73 million hours spent on broomsticks, 1.2 billion potions brewed, and 525 trolls defeated (troll bogey count not included).

The infographic also includes a breakdown of the sorting numbers, which shows Gryffindor as most popular at 30% and Ravenclaw falling in last place with 17%. Given that everyone wants to be a main character and that’s basically what Gryffindor means, that detail doesn’t see surprising. However, Slytherin has pretty consistently been named as the most popular house since Hogwarts Legacy launched, making these latest stats an upset reminiscent of Dumbledore’s House Cup antics. Granted, these are the sorting statistics, and much like the Sorting Hat, Hogwarts Legacy takes student’s choices into account. Even if the hat sorts a player into Gryffindor, they can opt to join Slytherin instead.

The Community has spent almost 110,000 years in the halls of Hogwarts! #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/h6MqdSqKc4 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 14, 2025

Hogwarts House sorting aside, there’s another surprising fact about this latest stats breakdown from Hogwarts Legacy. As much fun as fans are having with this behind-the-scenes look at how they spend time in-game, one missing number has some Hogwarts Legacy players raising eyebrows. The top response to the original post asks the most important question of all: “I wonder how many Revelios were cast.”

The overuse of the Revelio spell in the game is a running joke among fans, spawning TikTok videos of people re-enacting the reality. Take a step, cast Revelio, take a step, repeat. The spell helps players find various in-game items and objectives. In a vast open world, players love Revelio almost as much as Harry himself loves Expelliarmus.

Quite frankly, it’s surprising that the number of Revelio casts wasn’t included in this otherwise interesting roundup of player achievements. Perhaps the number would be a little too revealing, shedding light on a game mechanic that might just be a little too utilized by the player base.

What do you think about this latest stats breakdown from Hogwarts Legacy? Let us know in the comments below!