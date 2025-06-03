Nick Frost Shares His Approach To Harry Potter Reboot’s Hagrid (& Robbie Coltrane Comparison)

Nick Frost explains how he plans to tackle the role of Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series. In an interview with Collider to promote his new film How to Train Your Dragon, the actor discussed his role on the highly anticipated show. While acknowledging the work the late Robbie Coltrane did in the hit Harry Potter films, Frost underscored his desire to put his own stamp on the character while also honoring the source material. In his mind, the television medium will provide him with a great opportunity to explore the many sides of the Hogwarts gamekeeper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You get cast because you’re going to bring something to that. While I’m really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]’s amazing performance, I’m never going to try and be Robbie,” Frost said. “I’m going to try and do something, not ‘different,’ I think you have to be respectful to the subject matter, but within that, there’s scope for minutia. I always read Hagrid as he’s like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child. I think the beauty of being able to do a book a season means I get to explore that a lot more, and I can’t wait. He’s funny! I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That’s what I’m planning on doing.”

Reports of Frost joining Harry Potter first circulated back in March before becoming official in April. Prior to the actual confirmation from HBO, Frost noted that he was “thrilled [to] even be considered.” Frost joins the likes of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu among the cast portraying adults on Hogwarts staff. It was recently announced that youngsters Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play the trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Coltrane portrayed Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films released between 2001-2011. He quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his lovable, endearing screen presence. After Coltrane’s death in 2022, several of his Harry Potter co-stars shared tributes, fondly recalling the great times they had with him on set.

The Harry Potter movies are still pop culture touchstones years after the series ended, which makes the television adaptation a risk. Especially in the beginning, the show will be operating in the shadow of the movies, and it will be very difficult for fans to not compare the two. This is why Frost’s approach to Hagrid is so important. It’s a great sign that he isn’t just going to do an impression of Coltrane’s performance. He’s bringing in his own interpretation of the role, and the TV format will give him more room to operate with. Coltrane had to work within the confines of two-hour films, and while he did a great job, there was only so much he could do due to the limited screen time. As Frost alludes to, each season of Harry Potter tackles one of the books, which allows for a deeper portrayal of each character. The show will be able to get into more detail, ideally giving it an edge over the movies.

It’s impossible to envision anyone besides Coltrane as Hagrid, but Frost is an inspired choice. Over the course of his career, he’s frequently demonstrated the traits and qualities necessary to play the gentle, lovable half-giant, who should be a source of comedic relief on Harry Potter. It should be very entertaining to see Frost become a part of the Wizarding World, and he is more than capable of making the character his own for the duration of the series. There is no replacing Coltrane as Hagrid, but Frost should be a memorable part of the franchise’s next chapter.