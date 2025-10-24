After 4 Years, The MCU’s Most Underrated Show Could Still Get A Season 2 (Evidence Is Mounting)

In an attempt to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track after an uneven few years, Kevin Feige is scaling back on output. One of the biggest changes to Marvel’s strategy is on the TV side, where there will be more of an emphasis on series that can run for multiple seasons. While it sounds like there will be a limited number of shows that get off the ground, Marvel isn’t going to stop making new content for Disney+ any time soon. A third season of Daredevil: Born Again has already been greenlit, raising questions about which other shows are possible. One character fans would love to see back on the small screen is Hawkeye, and star Jeremy Renner has an encouraging update about the future of that series.

Speaking with The Playlist, Renner addressed the possibility of Hawkeye Season 2. “We got to where we’re trying to do the second season,” he said. “And I think I’ll get strong enough to be able to do it. And we’ll work it out. It’s gonna be great.”

Hawkeye Deserves a Season 2 (but When Could It Happen?)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

In the midst of the streaming wars, Marvel was under a directive to produce as much content as possible for Disney+, an initiative that led to decidedly mixed results. One of the bright spots of this era was the first season of Hawkeye, which finally gave the fan-favorite original Avenger his moment in the spotlight after so many supporting appearances in films. It was a refreshing change of pace to see a smaller-scale, street-level Marvel story, plus the holiday setting made it stand out a bit more. It was fun to see Renner carry the series, as he had nice chemistry with co-star Hailee Steinfeld.

Hawkeye is one of the few original Avengers still active in the MCU (Renner says the character always comes out of retirement and won’t stop until he’s dead), so it would be strange if such a prominent character never returned in any capacity. There’s also Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s protégé who became a fan favorite in her own right. After a strong introduction, that character deserves to have a future in the franchise — even if the Young Avengers tease from The Marvels never comes to fruition. Hawkeye Season 2 could be the best way to have their stories continue, especially as Marvel continues to develop a street-level corner with Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Neither Renner nor Steinfeld have been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday yet, so perhaps Marvel will bring both back on the small screen.

A second season of Hawkeye might have already happened by now if it wasn’t for the “penny pinchers” (Renner’s words) at Disney. Earlier in the year, Renner detailed his contract dispute with the studio, revealing they initially offered him half of his Season 1 salary to return for Season 2. Renner turned that offer down, but he always remained open to reprising the character at some point. Based on his latest comments, it sounds like progress has been made on Hawkeye Season 2. If Renner was out or if the series was dead, he probably wouldn’t be teasing a return like this.

Since Hawkeye Season 2 is seemingly moving forward, one of the biggest questions to answer is when it could fit into Marvel’s release schedule. There appears there’s still some work that needs to be done; there’s no production timeline in place yet, so the start of filming isn’t imminent. Assuming things go smoothly from here, Hawkeye Season 2 probably won’t begin until at some point next year, which would theoretically put it on track to debut in 2027. Things could also depend on what Marvel’s plans for the end of the Multiverse Saga are. The studio could decide to hold off until after Avengers: Secret Wars.

