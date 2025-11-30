Hazbin Hotel Season 3’s Key Change Teased By Series Composer [Exclusive]

The musical world of Hazbin Hotel has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences worldwide, with its unique blend of dark comedy, fascinating characters, and, most importantly, show-stopping musical numbers. As Season 2 comes to a close, the mastermind behind the series’ signature sound, composer Sam Haft (also known for his work on Helluva Boss), sat down with ComicBook for an exclusive interview. Haft and his co-composer, Andrew Underberg, have been instrumental in crafting the musical identity of not just Heaven and Hell, but each character themselves. While he remained appropriately tight-lipped about specific plot details for the highly anticipated third season, Haft offered a vague clue about Season 3.

Haft was appropriately cautious of revealing anything too significant regarding Season 3, stressing the importance of protecting creative secrets so fans can experience the next chapter of Hazbin without any spoilers.

Haft Promised That Season 3 Will Paint With “Different Colors”

When asked to give a hint about the musical tone of the third season of Hazbin Hotel, Haft piggybacked on creator Vivienne Medrano’s words. “The only thing I can say I can only say because Vivienne has said it. Because I can’t be the one to say that, but she can, and I can repeat it. She has called Season 3, in some ways, a very romantic season. And I think that I would very much co-sign that description for Season 3.”

This description marks a massive thematic and musical shift for a show primarily known for its epic, high-stakes battles, power struggles, and dark character theatricality. The term “romantic” in this context could have different meanings beyond traditional arcs revolving around love that fans are highly anticipating, specifically between Lilith and Lucifer. “Romantic” may also refer to a sharp focus on personal and emotional connections between friends, such as the deep platonic love between Cherri and Angel. The key takeaway for fans is the shift in focus from existential, apocalyptic stakes to internal, intimate dynamics.

While Season 2 delivered on action and drama, Haft suggested that Season 3 will explore a new range of emotions, offering a fresh soundscape to match the theme.”I think Season 3 […] paints with tonal colors that are a little different than the sort of stakes that we’ve seen previously in the show,” Haft explained. From a musical perspective, a shift in “tonal colors” implies a change in instrumentation, harmonies, and genres in general. The score could explore more vulnerable and complex textures, moving beyond the signature high-energy flashiness that defined the earlier seasons and exploring more ballads or character-driven duets.

Despite the shift in focus, Haft is incredibly confident that the music for the upcoming season will surpass what has come before. “If you thought Season 2 was great, I think we outdid it with Season 3 musically. So I’m so excited for people to hear it.” Haft’s exclusive tease confirms that while the journey through Hell is far from over, the next chapter will be an unexpectedly heartfelt and musically charming one.

