HBO Confirms Game of Thrones Composer Returning for House of the Dragon

✖

When House of the Dragon premieres on HBO next year it will be without any of the familiar faces from the flagship Game of Thrones since the series is set a few hundred years prior to the events of that show. Behind the camera though some of the creative minds that brought Westeros to life will still be present though. Earlier today the premium cable network confirmed composer Ramin Djawadi will return to compose the score for the series. A fan-favorite, Djawadi was responsible for the music on all eight seasons of the original Game of Thrones, including the catchy opening theme that played over the credits.

Djawadi was awarded the Primetime Emmy for "Outstanding Music Composition For A Series" twice for his work on the HBO series, taking home the prize for Season 7's "The Dragon and the Wolf" and Season 8's "The Long Night" (he was nominated for the same award only one other time for his Game of Thrones work). His work on the series is extensive though, having stretched from the TV series to Telltale Games' Game of Thrones series as well as a touring production of "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" which traveled the world from 2017 to 2019.

Raise your banners. @Djawadi_Ramin will compose the score for #HouseoftheDragon. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 2, 2021

House of the Dragon will star Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. The series was previously given a 10 episode order in October of 2019. George R.R. Martin, Vince Gerardis, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik are executive producers, with Condal and Sapochnik serving as showrunners.

The forward momentum on House of the Dragon comes as Game of Thrones fans have been eagerly anticipating the series' next book, which Martin promises he will try to not delay any further by directly writing on the spinoff series.

"I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game Of Thrones," Martin wrote in a blog post after the show was announced. "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds Of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House."

In the time since House of the Dragon was announced reports have revealed that HBO is betting big on Game of Thrones as their staple franchise, developing both a Dunk & Egg spin-off series as well as an adult-themed animated show.

(Cover Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)