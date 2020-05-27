HBO Max And Comcast Agree To Distribution Deal

✖

Just hours after the official debut of WarnerMedia's HBOMax the company announced a deal with Comcast's Xfinity to bring the streaming service to their Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. As announced, existing HBO subscribers through Xfinity will be able to access HBO Max online through the app and the website at no additional cost. Though the HBO Max app is currently not available in the Xfinity X1, both companies are reportedly working quickly to bring it to viewers. Those Comcast customers that don't currently have an HBO subscription can subscribe to HBO Max through Xfinity itself including as part of a package or an individual subscription.

”We’re thrilled to cap off the excitement of today’s launch by adding Comcast’s Xfinity to our roster of distributors who are now offering HBO Max to their customers,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “This deal marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product.”

“X1 and Flex bring our customers an unmatched depth and breadth of live, on demand and streaming entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms alongside close to 200 other streaming services – all searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

One place where HBO Max is currently unavailable is the Roku channel store, or on any Roku devices. That may seem strange, given how many people use Roku as their preferred way of streaming at home, but it's all in the contracts with the two parties reportedly still in negotiations. In addition to Roku, HBO Max is also missing from Amazon Fire devices, and that deal will likely be more difficult to hammer out than the one with Roku, considering Amazon has its own streaming service.

With its debut today, HBO Max currently has over 10,000 hours of curated content that is available to stream ranging from all of the classic sitcom Friends, HBO Originals like The Sopranos and Deadwood, Adult Swim shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Samurai Jack, DC films and television, Cartoon Network classics, and soon every season of the animated comedy South Park.

Original content is also in the works for the streaming service including new Looney Tunes animated shorts, a reboot of Gossip Girl, DC's Justice League Dark and a prequel to The Shining titled Overlook (both from producer J.J. Abrams), and even an animated prequel to the Gremlins films titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

