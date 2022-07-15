HBO Max has had enough of Close Enough. On Friday, it was announced that the streaming service will not be renewing the adult animated series for a fourth season. This news comes just a few months after the debut of the show's third and now-final season, which hit the platform on April 7th. Created by Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel, Close Enough is a surreal take on transitioning from twentysomething to thirtysomething, revolves around a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.

"After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end," HBO Max said in a statement announcing the cancellation. "We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max."

Close Enough originally was developed for TBS, and was ordered to series in 2017, before ultimately moving to HBO Max and premiering in the summer of 2020. The series features the voice talents of Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco, James Adomian, and Danielle Brooks.

"Regular Show was about kind of what I was like in college and what it was like being in college and having a job and hanging out with your buddies and just wanting to do fun stuff, slacking off," Quintel told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview in 2020. "But Regular Show went for a long time and towards the end of it, I had changed a lot. I got married and had kids and started to have a family and so Regular Show wasn't really like me anymore. It was kind of more of a character of what I was in the past. And I wanted to kind of start exploring stories of things that I was experiencing now. And so that's why Close Enough came about it was more to do with kind of real-life adult situations and problems like when you're getting into your thirties and what it's like to start having to be more responsible, especially when you have kids and you want to take care of them and everything. And I just couldn't do those types of stories with Regular Show, so this felt like a great chance to do those."

