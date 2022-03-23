HBO Max Announces Close Enough Season 3 Release Date





Close Enough Season 3 is coming to HBO Max on April 7th and they just dropped a new trailer. The animated series has been an early success story for the streamer. J.G. Quintel’s long-awaited show hit HBO Max running and hasn’t stopped. Now, there’s even more zany adventures for Josh and Emily’s burgeoning family. In time-honored fashion, a simple situation or misunderstanding always seems to spiral out of control in Quintel’s shows. Viewers have not gotten tired of the formula, in fact the reaction to both seasons so far has been a resounding, “When do we get more?” So, HBO Max is ready to fulfill those requests. Check out the brand new trailer for yourself down below.

Comicbook.com previously had the opportunity to speak with Quintel about moving past Regular Show and starting something new. He gave a thoughtful answer about how Close Enough carves out its own identity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/oStwy4-yIEQ

“Well, Regular Show was about kind of what I was like in college and what it was like being in college and having a job and hanging out with your buddies and just wanting to do fun stuff, slacking off,” he said back then. “But Regular Show went for a long time and towards the end of it, I had changed a lot. I got married and had kids and started to have a family and so Regular Show wasn’t really like me anymore. It was kind of more of a character of what I was in the past. And I wanted to kind of start exploring stories of things that I was experiencing now.”

Quintel opined, “And so that’s why Close Enough came about it was more to do with kind of real-life adult situations and problems like when you’re getting into your thirties and what it’s like to start having to be more responsible, especially when you have kids and you want to take care of them and everything. And I just couldn’t do those types of stories with Regular Show, so this felt like a great chance to do those.”

HBO Max dropped this synopsis of Close Enough:

“From Emmy® winning creator JG Quintel (“Regular Show”) comes season two of Close Enough, the animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their divorced best friends all living together on the east-side of Los Angeles. Season two has Josh, Emily, and the gang continuing to navigate adulthood while contending with haunted couches, bulbous horses, time-traveling whiskeys, and a literal houseguest from hell — all in their very own apartment.”

Are you excited for Season 3 of Close Enough? Let us know down in the comments!