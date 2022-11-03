HBO Max Cancels Fan Favorite Young Adult Series

Degrassi is no longer moving forward at HBO Max. The news comes from a Wall Street Journal story about the future of the platform's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. As things continue to shift under the watchful eye of CEO David Zaslav, content is being cut with more and more aggressiveness by the week. In the WSJ piece, youth programming like Degrassi and Charlotte's Web are both falling by the wayside. Other tidbits from the reporting indicate TBS fans might have some original content to look forward to after all. It's long been reported that both the network and TNT would be shuttering their live-action originals departments as Zaslav and company try to slash costs. But, some previous agreements cannot just be forgotten and unfulfilled. It will be interesting to see if this will encourage some public faith in their operations as social media has been a non-stop source of discussion about WBD and their future.

HBO Max Was Very Excited For Degrassi

The press releases around the series sound even sadder now. "Series after series, the 'Degrassi' franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling," Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros said in a statement. "WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max."

"I'm delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for 'Degrassi,' a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience," WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen" continued. "This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach."

"Now in its fourth decade, 'Degrassi' is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation," opined WildBrain president Josh Scherba. "Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. We're delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassi's legacy."

