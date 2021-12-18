The new HBO Max reboot series Head of the Class has been canceled by the streamer after only one season. Head of the Class is a continuation of the original 1980s sitcom of the same name. The reboot just released its entire first season of 10 episodes on November 4th. Isabella Gomez was the lead actor playing a teacher named Alicia Gomez, who tries to help a class of overachievers focus less on their grades and more on enjoying life. Head of the Class from executive producer Bill Lawrence, and executive producers/showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, is only the second original scripted series to be canceled by HBO Max, joining Generation.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class, an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

The original Head of the Class was created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias. The reboot aired 35 years after the original. HBO Max’s cast included Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall star. Christa Miller and Robin Givens guest star. Givens reprised her role as Darlene Hayward.

“It’s really cool,” Givens told EW back in October regarding her return as Darlene. “It’s so funny because you think reboots, and you immediately think, ‘Oh no!’ with certain things. ‘Just leave it!’ And then there was something about this when I was asked to do it, it just warmed my heart. It made me so happy. I thought it was so sweet.”

“She’s still Darlene Merriman, but her last name has changed,” Givens added. “She’s become a lawyer, she’s a single mom and very close to her son and very much a mama bear. She’s Darlene Merriman, all grown up. She’s a perfectionist and sticking to her son like glue and trying to be the best mom she could possibly be but doesn’t understand she probably should get out of the way a little bit to let him do some growing up.”

If you happened to miss out on Head of the Class when the reboot premiered, you can still catch all 10 episodes on HBO Max.