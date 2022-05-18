✖

HBO Max could start cutting back on children's content based on recent reports. New head man David Zaslav has not been shy about trying to mold the company after the acquisition. The Wall Street Journal reports that he harbors some skepticism about the prospects of the animated offerings on HBO Max. Curiously, the report claims that ratings for cartoons haven't been as strong. (This goes against the first returns from the early days of the app and social media presence of vocal fanbases.) Zaslav has been adamant about banking on marketable properties like Superman and Batman in previous reporting.

On the Cartoon Network side of things, some of the longstanding shows can surely help turn the tide. Craig of the Creek is getting a massive push with multiple projects in the works.

"Seeing how viewers automatically fell in love with Jessica, the littlest member of the Williams family, and her big belief that she can do what everyone else does, developing Jessica's Big Little World was a natural next step in the Craig universe," explained Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Executive Producers and Co-Creators, Craig of the Creek. "Tiffany has been part of the Craig of the Creek family since the beginning and there isn't a better voice to bring our pint-sized heroine's journey to preschoolers."

"In Craig of the Creek, Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Tiffany Ford, and the entire crew created a charming, imaginative, and inclusive world that represents the best in kids animation," Sam Register, President, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation wrote today. "We could not ask for a better foundation as we expand the stories of the Creek into preschool and long-form projects ensuring that Craig of the Creek is well on its way to becoming our studio's next big kids franchise."

Another crowd-pleaser that the Cartoon Network owner would be wise to lean on sits with The Amazing World of Gumball. There is a movie that already began production. Classic favorites can be just as big of winners as live-action fare when deployed strategically.

"We could not think of a better show to kick off our first batch of project greenlights under the Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe banner," a statement from Sam Register and Vanessa Brookman, co-heads of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, read during the announcement. "With this movie and new series, we have an 'amazing' opportunity with Ben to provide a satisfying conclusion that Gumball fans have been hoping for while also establishing the next chapter of this charming, colorful and inventive series."

"Gumball is one of those rare characters who effortlessly seems to tell us the truth, make us laugh and unify people, and now Bocquelet returns to bring Gumball back where he belongs – on an interdimensional journey right back to the fans," Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros previously said.

