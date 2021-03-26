HBO Max Reveals New Custom Profile Avatars

✖

HBO Max is giving fans their choice of avatars after the streaming platform has really hit its stride. A lot of people were surprised that this functionality wasn’t available initially, but now the users can select a pre-made profile picture or submit their own. HBO Max’s social accounts laid out how the process works, and fans were excited about the prospect of more customization. User profiles on streaming platforms is nothing new, but for HBO Max users, this will help with curation for each individual part of a household. For a family, maybe the parents want their own profile while the kids get an experience more tailored to their interests. That’s all a bit more feasible now. A lot of people might not have even known this functionality existed after they set up the app initially. The base experience sees the profile area as a circle with initials inside and a choice of color gradient. Now, you can pick from your favorite shows or even take that dazzling smile and have that be your picture.

“With the launch of customizable profile images and character avatars, we’re delivering on our promise of a bespoke experience that is tailored to each user, empowering their individual tastes and preferences,” Sarah Lyons, Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Global Product Management said in a press release. “This is a key step toward our vision of providing users with a platform where they can build an identity that connects them to the content they love most.”

For the older crowd, shows like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm are all there. While new favorites such as Insecure, The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, I May Destroy You, Watchmen, Westworld, Succession, Raised By Wolves and more are all there to be sifted through.

On the kids' side of things, Looney Tunes, Sesame Street, Tom & Jerry, Powerpuff Girls, Scooby-Doo, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and more. are represented. Furthermore, when parents are looking to set up their kid’s profiles, they can set an account PIN that also serves to manage their kids’ profile images. As a result, the child will only be seeing age-appropriate avatar options based on the parental control settings in effect. So, there’s another way to help younger viewers.

