Doom Patrol Is Currently the Only DC Universe Series Moving to HBO Max

Beginning this Wednesday, DC fans will have not just one, but two streaming services where they can find all of their favorite titles. DC Universe, which has been around for a couple of years now, is small, niche service made specifically for fans of the DC properties. WarnerMedia will be launching the new service HBO Max this week, which will house most of the live-action DC movies that have been released in theaters, as well as upcoming original series. This has caused a little bit of confusion for fans, especially since the second season of DC Universe's Doom Patrol will also be airing on HBO Max.

No, HBO Max isn't going to be absorbing DC Universe. In fact, Doom Patrol will be the only DC Universe original making the jump to the new service. That could obviously change in the future, but Warner Bros., DC Universe, and HBO Max aren't planning on shifting any other shows. This includes Titans, which has been renewed for a third season.

There have been extensive discussions around DCU because DC is such a valuable entity to us and the depth of fandom is so important. So we really want to figure out how we walk this line for fans where we have a deep fan engagement, which is why DCU was designed, and a broader fan engagement.

Business Insider spoke to HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly about the entire service, as well as the state of DC content on the service. Reilly explained why Doom Patrol will be airing on both services, and a rep for HBO Max confirmed that there were no plans to move any other DC Universe programs.

"That is evolving but there were high-end series that DCU produced that felt like, budgetarily, we could handle from a business model better, and bring along and service that swath of fans," Reilly said. "Doom Patrol was a show we identified that had deep love for it and tucked right into our portfolio."

The Season 2 premiere of Doom Patrol will be released on both DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25th. The entire first season is currently available to stream on DC Universe and will be a part of the lineup on HBO Max once the service launches.

