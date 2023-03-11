New HBO Max Series Premieres With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

HBO Max has a surprising hit among critics on Rotten Tomatoes with its latest comedy series. Rain Dogs launched this year and fans are finally getting to see what Daisy May Cooper and her collaborators are bringing to the table. As of right now, the HBO Max comedy show has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Strangely, Rain Dogs' audience score is hovering around a 60%. That might make a little sense as there are only 10 user ratings at the time of writing. However, for a series that didn't have the massive marketing push that series like The Last of Us or House of the Dragon did, it's a pretty good initial showing!

For those who haven't checked out the HBO Max comedy yet, here's a short synopsis from the streamer: "From the brilliant new voice of Cash Carraway, RAIN DOGS is an unconventional love story between a working class single mum, her 10-year-old daughter, and a privileged gay man. The dark comedy stars Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role, as a dysfunctional family on the fringes of society attempting to go straight in a crooked world."

What Inspired Rain Dogs And The Comedians Behind It?

Daisy May Cooper actually sat down with Deadline to talk about her career last year. In the conversation, she talked about experiences trying to get this kind of original work off the ground. The landscape for projects like this one can be especially precarious. However, Rain Dogs stands as proof it can be done.

"Well it made us laugh and it made mum laugh and we just thought 'Well fuck it if mum's laughing then we must be onto something.'," Cooper mused. "We didn't even have a laptop – most of it was written on a small Argos pad and then typed up in the library. But we sent it to literally every production company in Britain and when [Starstruck and Catastrophe] producer Avalon showed interest we thought 'There must be something in this.'."

"Scripts can fall into the wrong hands and that's what destroyed the initial pilot for us," she added. "Writing about that [in my autobiography] was therapeutic for me. I wanted to let those people [who worked on the pilot] know how hard it was for us to feel like we were at rock-bottom and be treated like that."

In that interview, the writer also shared that she's happy to see a lot of shows blur the line between comedy and drama. "You're not being truthful if you don't put both elements in," she elaborated. "I've always thought to myself when watching serious cop dramas: 'What if the policeman needs to fart in the car?'. That's why [Emerald Fennell's Oscar-winning feature] Promising Young Woman was just so good. Shit like that really does happen."

Have you managed to catch this HBO Max series yet? Let us know down in the comments!