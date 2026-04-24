5 Devastating Fantasy Books I’ve Never Recovered From (#1 Broke Me)

Most fantasy books and series are devastating at points, but the truly gutting ones hit so hard that readers will struggle to recover. There are numerous reasons a fantasy novel could be devastating. Character deaths are among the most obvious, with the grief of the series’ main cast extending to the reader. However, tragic conclusions can go beyond that, stemming from the difficult decisions characters are forced to make and the consequences of those choices.

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And any worthwhile fantasy story will get readers fully invested in its world and characters before delivering those blows, making them hit that much harder. From a bittersweet finale from Brandon Sanderson’s lineup to a heartbreaking exploration of how far one will go for revenge, these five fantasy books aren’t easy to get over.

5) The Hero of Ages by Brandon Sanderson

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Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn books all have heartbreaking moments, but The Hero of Ages — which brings his first trilogy to a close — is the most gutting. The Final Empire‘s big death is planned and somewhat expected, and The Well of Ascension‘s tragedies involve supporting players we barely get time to mourn. The Hero of Ages, however, brings Vin’s and Elend’s narratives to bittersweet ends. There’s hope to be found in the final chapters of this book, but it’s not without serious loss. And after becoming so invested in Sanderson’s characters and their connections to one another, readers will likely find their hearts breaking as The Hero of Ages closes out.

4) The Amber Spyglass by Philip Pullman

The Amber Spyglass serves as the conclusion to Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, and it’s one of those finales that will leave you sobbing, but not necessarily over character deaths. Those can certainly be found in Pullman’s fantasy series, but the saddest ones take place before the third book, and they’re actually given closure here. No, the most heart-wrenching aspects of The Amber Spyglass involve characters making sacrifices for the greater good — ones that alter their relationships in permanent and devastating ways. Pullman’s ending proves that death isn’t the only way to wrap up tragically. And HBO’s adaptation of His Dark Materials is just as likely to break viewers with its ending.

3) Assassin’s Fate by Robin Hobb

Robin Hobb’s Realm of the Elderlings saga consists of more than 10 fantasy books — there are 16 novels across five series — so it’s no surprise its finale is devastating. Even if Assassin’s Fate delivered a perfectly happy conclusion, it would be heartbreaking to bid farewell to Hobb’s world and characters after so much time spent with them. Unfortunately for fans of Hobb’s work, Assassin’s Fate does not offer a feel-good send-off. It falls more into the bittersweet category, and it will leave readers mourning more than the experience of reading the saga. The biggest loss of the book only hurts more after growing so attached, so readers will want to keep tissues on hand.

2) Three Shattered Souls by Mai Corland

Mai Corland’s Three Shattered Souls is the newest book on this list, but it’s one that deals heavily with grief. And just when you think you’ve overcome the heartbreak the novel opens with, it delivers another major blow to its band of morally dubious characters. The finale to Corland’s Broken Blades series, Three Shattered Souls isn’t a completely hopeless conclusion. However, the bright spots in its ending come with a whole lot of loss. And despite the ways the series’ world is changed for the better after all that happens, Three Shattered Souls leaves both its characters and readers feeling hollowed out by its epilogue.

1) The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson

The Traitor Baru Cormorant‘s title should tip readers off to what type of story they’re reading, but they’ll be led into a false sense of hope all the same — and completely gutted by the novel’s ending. Seth Dickinson doesn’t pull his punches when it comes to the horrors of his world, nor does he hide what’s approaching from the reader. Even still, the dread will build throughout the novel, which will proceed to rip their hearts out. It’s the sort of ending readers will want to bargain with, knowing it will likely break them. And that’s precisely what makes it so memorable over a decade after its release.

What’s a fantasy novel that emotionally devastated you? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!