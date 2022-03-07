Iconic Comedy Series Coming to HBO Max This Week

You may not think of HBO Max as one of the premiere TV comedy streaming services around, but the streamer has been building an incredible sitcom library over the last couple of years. Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and South Park are just some of the shows that help give HBO Max such a massive comedy lineup, and another iconic comedy series is going to join the ranks this week.

Whose Line Is it Anyway?, the improv comedy series hosted by Drew Carey, is coming to HBO Max on Tuesday, March 8th. As soon as Tuesday arrives, all eight seasons of the original series are joining the HBO Max roster, allowing TV fans to once again laugh alongside Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and the rest of the troupe.

The original Whose Line series ran for a total of 220 episodes from 1998 to 2007. Each episode features cast members trying their hand at improv sketches and being handed points, though those points ultimately don’t matter at all.

Whose Line arrives on HBO Max one week after the start of the month. On March 1st, HBO Max added the entirety of teen drama One Tree Hill, as well as several notable movies. You can check out the full list of March 1st additions below.

Are you excited to see Whose Line Is it Anyway? make its way to HBO Max this week? Will you be binging through the series once it arrives? Let us know in the comments!