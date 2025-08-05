Cartoon Network Series Might Have Received Lifeline on HBO Max

HBO Max has been in the news a lot lately and not for the best of reasons. Most recently, the streaming service ditched two beloved Cartoon Network favorites as Courage The Cowardly Dog and What’s New, Scooby Doo left the platform. In the past, a potential list of series and movies that were set to see their licenses expire has worked in tandem with when they left HBO Max, but some favorites might have been given a lifeline. Several series from Cartoon Network, including Adult Swim favorites, have been given a longer lease on life, apparently, on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year, alone, we’ve seen Cartoon Network series such as The Powerpuff Girls, New Looney Tunes, and many more part ways with HBO Max due to their licenses expiring with the service. While some might get saved by the likes of Netflix, Hulu, or other streamers, there’s a fair chance that some might not arrive on any subscription service. Luckily, Cartoon Network favorite, Adventure Time, has been granted a new lease on life on HBO Max as it was originally set to expire in October of this year, but has been extended to October of 2026. On top of Finn and Jake receiving a reprieve, Adult Swim favorites such as Harvey Birdman, Moral Orel, and Black Dynamite have also been renewed until September of next year.

What’s Leaving HBO Max?

While the likes of Adventure Time, Black Dynamite, Harvey Birdman, and Moral Orel have been given a longer lease on life, the same can’t be said for other properties that are set to depart. Following the loss of What’s New, Scooby Doo on HBO Max, the original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! series will depart this fall. On the Adult Swim side of the aisle, the likes of The Brak Show, Superjail, and Sealab 2021 have not received the same lifeline as their fellow brethren on the Cartoon Network programming block.

As for Cartoon Network overall, the studio is still making new shows for animation enthusiasts, but not many remain on HBO Max at the moment. In fact, there are only eleven Cartoon Network original shows, outside of the Adult Swim fare, that remain. The current list includes Adventure Time, Craig Before The Creek, Craig of The Creek, Lamput, LU & The Bally Bunch (Mini-Series), LU & The Bally Bunch (Full Series), Total Drama Island, Total Dramarama, Total Dramarama: A Very Special Special That’s Quite Special, Villainous, and We Baby Bears: Atlantis Bound. Fingers crossed that all of these animated properties will have a long life on HBO Max as the platform was once a major hub for animation, but appears it is getting smaller in this department with each passing year.

Want to stay afloat on Cartoon Network on HBO Max and the future of the cable network in general? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Cartoon Network and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the animated platform.

Via Animation on Max