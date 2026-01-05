2 of HBO Max’s Best Shows Both Return Next Week

HBO Max seems to be on its way to becoming part of Netflix, but with at least a year left before that gets finalized, things are going to roll on as normal. That means subscribers will get a new lineup of movies and shows hitting the service to start the new year, including A Most Violent Year, Constantine, John Wick, Spaceballs, and The Smashing Machine. That January lineup also includes two of HBO Max’s best shows, and the even better news is that they are both returning next week.

HBO Max just added a multitude of new shows and films to the service on January 1st, and more will be added in the coming days, but on January 8th, the celebrated series The Pitt will make its season 2 return, and that will be followed by the anticipated return of Industry season 4, which will debut on January 11th.

The Pitt and Industry Are Two of HBO Max’s Best For a Reason

Both The Pitt and Industry quickly gained followings with fans thanks to their stellar writing and captivating characters, and though they are built around completely different topics, they are both highly loved by both critics and fans.

The Pitt is the newest success story on the block, as it made its debut just last year. It quickly built a buzz thanks to its hard-hitting stories and incredibly realistic portrayal of healthcare workers and the chaos they face daily. The Pitt currently enjoys a 95% critics’ score and an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and season 2 looks to keep that trend going when it starts to release its new batch of episodes.

Industry, on the other hand, is going into its fourth season, and it’s only gotten better over time. Season 1 debuted to a 76% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 then went up substantially to 96%, and Season 3 went up even more to 98%. It remains to be seen if Season 4 can meet that high bar or even pass it, though it would have to be nearly perfect to make that happen.

Industry follows a group of graduates chasing success at the top investment bank in London, which is known as Pierpoint. Things are only going to get more chaotic in season 4 as Harper and Yasmin navigate new relationships and circumstances, and we can’t wait to see what the show has in store.

