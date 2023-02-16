Hello Tomorrow! Creators Discuss The Jetsons Inspirations

Hello, Tomorrow's creators shared how much of their series was inspired by The Jetsons. Lucas Jensen and Amit Bhalla got asked about their love for the classic cartoon series during a sit-down with Comicbook.com's Chris Killian. In the Apple TV+ original, Billy Crudup plays a salesman hawking timeshares on the moon. Now, it's a very hopeful vision for the future, but that also mirrors the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series. That sort of mid-century modern approach to living in the future has come up a few times recently with the 70s chic in Loki and the strange straddling of the present and past with Severance. Both of the creators are well-aware of the parallels and got a kick out of the question all the same. Check out their reactions above.

"If you count youth, I can't even say how many," Bhalla smiled. "You know, probably man. We did go back a little bit and watch a couple. We literally don't obtain as much as we do at home. I was like, 'We can steal all these gadgets!' As much as it's a familiar world, it's actually it's own kind of thing. The gadgets, one thing we loved about The Jetsons is that the gadgets don't always work right. And that informed the show as well too."

What Is The Plot of Hello Tomorrow?

Here's what Apple said about their latest sci-fi series: "Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! Centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."

"The ensemble cast starring alongside Crudup includes Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Animal Kingdom)."

Hello, Tomorrow premiers on Apple TV+ tomorrow February 17.

