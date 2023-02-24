Hello Tomorrow! Episode 4 Clip Puts It All on the Line (Exclusive)

With a new episode of their series Hello Tomorrow! now streaming, Apple TV+ has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip from this week's episode of the new sci-fi series. In the series Billy Crudup stars as a traveling salesmen who is selling timeshares on the moon. Though the above clip doesn't have to deal with that line of work specifically, it does feature him with co-star Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child) offering him some advice but also plotting a little scheme. You can check it out for yourself in the player above and then watch the entire episode for yourself over at Apple TV+ right now.

Considering the retro-futuristic look for the series, you might not be too far off wondering if the show was influenced by the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon series The Jetsons. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, co-creator Amit Bhalla confirmed that, yeah, there's a bit of a connection.

"If you count youth, I can't even say how many," Bhalla told us with a smile. "You know, probably man. We did go back a little bit and watch a couple. We literally don't obtain as much as we do at home. I was like, 'We can steal all these gadgets!' As much as it's a familiar world, it's actually it's own kind of thing. The gadgets, one thing we loved about The Jetsons is that the gadgets don't always work right. And that informed the show as well too."

The ensemble cast for the series also includes Haneefah Wood ("Truth Be Told," "One Day at a Time"), Alison Pill ("Them," "The Newsroom"), Dewshane Williams ("The Umbrella Academy," "In the Dark"), Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria ("Brockmire," "Ray Donovan"), Matthew Maher ("Our Flag Means Death"), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver ("Silver Linings Playbook," "Animal Kingdom").

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! Centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."

Hello Tomorrow!, produced by MRC Television, is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Stephen Falk ("You're the Worst"), Jonathan Entwistle ("The End of the F***ing World"), Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.