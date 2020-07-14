Helstrom: MCU Fans Have Mixed Feelings Over First Look Photos

Tuesday morning, Hulu and the remnants of Marvel Television released the first look at Helstrom, a series of images depicting the horror show's vast cast. The last live-action series to come from the production outfit once led by Jeph Loeb instantly garnered mixed reactions from fans of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pictures include the first look at Daimon Helstrom (Tom Austen), Satana "Ana" Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), Victoria Helstrom (Elizabeth Marvel), Caretaker (Robert Wisdom), and the supporting characters played by June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy.

While some expressed excitement over the show's arrival later this other, others showed disappointment after feeling the images weren't all too comic-accurate. According to Hulu content boss Craig Erwich, the streamer is pleased with the quality of the Marvel series.

"We're in production on [Helstrom]," Erwich shared at a Television Critics Association event earlier this year. "I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it. It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."

Keep scrolling to see what they're saying about the Helstrom first look.