Helstrom: MCU Fans Have Mixed Feelings Over First Look Photos
Tuesday morning, Hulu and the remnants of Marvel Television released the first look at Helstrom, a series of images depicting the horror show's vast cast. The last live-action series to come from the production outfit once led by Jeph Loeb instantly garnered mixed reactions from fans of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pictures include the first look at Daimon Helstrom (Tom Austen), Satana "Ana" Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), Victoria Helstrom (Elizabeth Marvel), Caretaker (Robert Wisdom), and the supporting characters played by June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy.
While some expressed excitement over the show's arrival later this other, others showed disappointment after feeling the images weren't all too comic-accurate. According to Hulu content boss Craig Erwich, the streamer is pleased with the quality of the Marvel series.
"We're in production on [Helstrom]," Erwich shared at a Television Critics Association event earlier this year. "I've seen the first four episodes of that and I'm really excited about it. It's definitely a different corner of the Marvel Universe in terms of its horror. It's a really unique take on a horror show that has a unique family situation at the center of it."
Intrigued
You know what, I’m actually excited about ComicCon@Home 😌 there’s some panels about writing and scriptwriting and the film industry that have really got me interested and I’m intrigued about Helstrom too so give me those bits of content I am READY— Ant-Cam (@planetcameron) July 14, 2020
Marvelous
This is marvelous— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) July 14, 2020
It's Something
I'm not going to lie: I'm so desperate for new content I would watch Helstrom right now.— Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) July 14, 2020
Everything I Asked For
TOM AUSTEN COMO DAIMON HELLSTROM É TUDO OQ EU PEDI#Helstrom pic.twitter.com/GpNjP6KoUO— isa mundinho grimes br (@shelbycult) July 14, 2020
Hungry
omg helstrom this fall..... I will be fed— dany | wongstrange au📌 (@purrplecloak) July 14, 2020
Satana Stan
helstrom looks terrible but i will be watching the satana scenes. please let her be in something better after to make up for it— megan (@vandynesjanet) July 14, 2020
Something
helstrom looks.... like something— mik (@HORRORPlTT) July 14, 2020
The first season of Helstrom is set to hit Hulu later this year.
