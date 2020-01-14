Highlander Star Stan Kirsch Dies at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his work on the Highlander TV series, has died at the age of 51. TMZ reported on Tuesday morning that Kirsch’s wife, Kristyn Green, found the actor hanging in the bathroom of their home in Los Angeles, California on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics responded to the incident but pronounced him dead at the scene.

Many fans recognize Kirsch for his portrayal of Richie Ryan on Highlander, starring in 107 of the show’s 119 episodes, airing from 1992 to 1998. He also appeared on multiple seasons of JAG, as both Lieutenant Ferrari and Ensign Frank Cody.

The official Highlander Facebook page posted a tribute to Kirsch following the news of his death, saying that the series wouldn’t have been what it was without him.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch,” reads the post from Highlander. “Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.

“Stan was at a disadvantage compared to other actors portraying immortals on the series. He was never able to have flashbacks from the 1800’s or discuss how things were ‘back in his day’. However, Stan turned this situation into an opportunity; providing one of the few portrayals on the show where a character gradually grew into a wise, skilled and self-assured individual from episode to episode. Stan even changed himself physically to show how Richie Ryan would survive in the world of the immortals.”

The tribute goes on to say that Kirsch had become an acting coach in recent years, working with young actors to help them achieve the same dream he once did.

“Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed.”

