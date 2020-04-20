Hollywood: Ryan Murphy's Netflix Series Releases First Trailer

After dominating network television with his work on FX, acclaimed TV creator Ryan Murphy is starting to get into a groove with his new job at Netflix. The writer and producer signed a massive deal with the streaming service a couple of years ago to produce even more original television (though he would continue working on already existing FX shows like American Horror Story). Following The Politician, the second of Murphy's Netflix projects is arriving on the service next month. Hollywood will debut on May 1st, and a couple of weeks ahead of it's highly-anticipated bow, Netflix has released the first trailer.

As you can guess from reading just the title, the series takes place in Los Angeles and focuses on the movie industry. Hollywood follows the story of a group of actors and filmmakers after World War II who attempt to change the way that the entire movie business operates. Murphy created the series alongside Ian Brennan.

Hollywood stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier, Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

You can check out the official synopsis for Hollywood below!

"A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled."

The entire first season of Hollywood will debut on Netflix on May 1st.

