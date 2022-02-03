Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Working on Middle-Aged Travel Series

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has joined forces with Lightbox, the production company behind HBO’s Tina and Discovery+’s The Curse of the Chippendales, to develop a new documentary titled Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis. The former child star turned 40 years old in 2021, and apparently somebody got the idea that examining the mid-life milestones of someone an entire generation “grew up with” would make for good TV. Culkin, with tongue planted in cheek, agreed, which makes since, given that Culkin had tweeted on his 40th birthday “Want to feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

Per Deadline, who first reported the story, “This tweet, and its half a million retweets and 70,000 replies, is the starting point for the show, which will see him embark on a wild and intrepid journey to discover what hitting the big four-zero really means and asks the questions which anyone who’s dealing with the process of aging – and let’s face it, that’s all of us – needs to ask themselves.”

A key theme will be how someone — especially someone in the public eye, and someone whose most famous exploits happened before he was 13 — deals with aging in a society obsessed with youth.

Culkin recently made tabloid headlines when paparazzi photographers noticed a ring on the finger of his girlfriend, Disney star Brenda Song, leading to speculation that the two are engaged.

Culkin, who was a tabloid favorite in his youth but has since cleaned up his image and become an internet favorite, has been enthusiastic — and graphic — when discussing his relationship with Song, telling Esquire in 2021 that the pair wanted to start a family and “practice a lot.”

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” Culkin told the magazine. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Around the same time, he made similar comments to Joe Rogan, saying that he wanted “a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house,” referencing the child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Like Ono, Song is Asian-American.

Culkin became a household name as a child with roles in Home Alone, The Good Son, and My Girl. In the years since, he has leaned more into indie fare, although he has been willing to embrace the pop culture status of his Home Alone role from time to time. In 2018, Culkin appeared in a much-publicized ad campaign for Google, in which an adult Kevin uses smart devices to set all of the traps that in 1990 he would have had to do manually.