Hot Topic Launches Thirteen’s ‘Doctor Who’ Fashion Collection

Jodie Whittaker is set to take over the TARDIS as the Thirteenth Doctor when Doctor Who returns for Season 11 on October 7th. To mark this historic event, Her Universe has released their new Doctor Who fashion collection at Hot Topic and everything is 20% off for a limited time.

If you want to fully replicate Thirteen’s look, you’re going to need the trench coat, the high waist pants, the rainbow shirt, and the yellow suspenders. You can find it all right here along with more subtle nods that include t-shirts, hoodies, and a cute suspender skirt.

Plus sizes are available for several of the items via Hot Topic, though their plus-size-focused sister site Torrid should have items from the collection up for sale in their fandom section sometime in the near future. The collection is also available via BoxLunch and directly through Her Universe, though they don’t have all of the fashions up for sale at the time of writing.

Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor in July 2017 and has spoken about what it means to her to play the role.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Whittaker’s introduction isn’t the only change coming to Doctor Who. Chris Chibnall is taking over as showrunner and the series is moving to Sunday nights for the first time.

“New Doctor, new home!” Chibnall said in a statement. “Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

