Peak Geek TV 2: House of the Dragon, The Boys & The Acolyte
Our latest 'Peak Geek TV' breakdown looks at the latest episodes of The Boys S4, Star Wars The Acolyte and House of the Dragon S2.
The ComicBook Nation crew is doing another round of "Peak Geek TV" with breakdowns of House of the Dragon Season 2, The Boys Season 4, and The Master's debut on Star Wars: The Acolyte! Big things in Batman TV include new details about the Caped Crusader animated series and a crazy new trailer for The Penguin!
PLUS: Smile 2 gets a new trailer and a review of the biker gang biopic The Bikriders!
