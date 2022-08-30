House of the Dragon to Game of Thrones: The Targaryen Family Timeline Explained

House of the Dragon has arrived and is pulling millions of Game of Thrones fans back into the world that author George R.R. Martin created in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series. As always, one of the biggest challenges with the Game of Thrones franchise is keeping up with who is who, and what house is what. That challenge has only grown with the release of House of the Dragon: now fans have to keep the characters of the prequel series straight, while also being able to make connections to key characters and events referenced in Game of Thrones.

To help out, we have put together a Targaryen Family Tree timeline that extends between the main characters of House of the Dragon (the family of King Viserys I Targaryen) and those of Game of Thrones (the family of Daenerys Targaryen).

NOTE: The Targaryen Family Tree is huge and sprawling; the branches we will follow are the ones leading directly from Rhaenyra's story in House of the Dragon, to Daenerys' story in Game of Thrones:

The Targaryen Family Tree: From Beginning to House of the Dragon

(Photo: Mashable)

This infographic from Ian Moore and Mashable details the beginning of the Targaryen Dynasty, and how it runs up to House of the Dragon. Here are the key names to know:

Aegon "The Conqueror" Targaryen – Aegon's name sits heavily over Game of Thrones' story: he was the Targaryen who started the royal line on the Irone Throne, conquered the Seven Kingdoms, and united them under Targaryen rule. Aegon also married his sisters Rhaenys and Visenya, starting the tradition of Targaryen's marrying within the family, as well as establishing family names that would be re-used throughout history.

Jaehaerys I and Alysanne Targaryen – Aegon's grandchildren Jaehaerys I and Alysanne Targaryen started a Targaryen tradition that would constantly come back to haunt the family: shirking the duty of marriage in favor of incestuous passions. Jaehaerys and Alysanne both ignored their arranged marriages and ran off together, marrying in secret. Their in-family marriage riled the pious factions of the kingdom, split the Targaryens, and forced Jaehaerys to put his succession on the line to wait until his sister came of old enough age to be publicly married, and the marriage consummated. It was the first example of how the Targaryens' fiery passions were often the most dangerous threat to them of all.

Aemon and Baelon Targaryen – the great-grandsons of Aegon The Conqueror and sons of Jaehaerys I and Alysanne. Aemon and Baelon were born in a golden age of Targaryen rule; Aemon ended up marrying Jocelyn Baratheon, while Baelon married their sister, Alyssa. Aemon (the oldest son) died before his father Jaehaerys, passing the right of succession to the younger Baelon. However, Baelon also died before his father, marking the first big disruption to the Targaryen line of succession, as Jaehaerys was then forced to choose his own successor from remaining family.

House of the Dragon to Game of Thrones

(Photo: HBO)

The drama of House of the Dragon is built upon the interrupted line of succession between Aemon and Baelon Targaryen. Aemon was the oldest son, and so his oldest child (Princess Rhaenys) should've been first in line for the Iron Throne. However, because Rhaenys was a woman, the court didn't support the line of succession and passed her over, giving the crown to Baelon's first born son, Viserys I (Paddy Considine). That decision to change the line of succession for socio-political reasons is the first crack that will eventually break the Targaryen Dynasty.

As House of the Dragon reveals in its first episodes, Targaryen history likes to repeat itself: King Viserys is not able to have a son before his wife Aemma Arryn dies, forcing him to appoint his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as his successor, over his brother Daemon (Matt Smith).

NOTE 2: This next section breaks down key gaps in the House Targaryen family tree between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR HOUSE OF THE DRAGON will inevitably be revealed in the timeline below.

(Photo: HBO)

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen & Lord Corlys Velaryon – the "Queen Who Never Was" is the first-born daughter of Aemon Targaryen, but had her fate take a turn. She marries master sailor Lord Corlys Velaryon, forming one of the most powerful families in Westeros of that time.

Viserys I & Aemma Arryn (& Alicent Hightower) – King Viserys was the one chosen by his grandfather Jaehaerys I to be king, and appointed Rhaenyra as his successor. However, after the death of his wife Aemma, Viserys married Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), the daughter of his Hand, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Viserys and Alicent have four children (Aegon II, Helaena, Aemond, Daeron); however, their line of the family fizzled out in the next generation, when sibings Aegon II and Helaena got together.

Rhaenrya & Daemon Targaryen – Not to be outdone by her father, Rhaenyra Targaryen marries her uncle Daemon Targaryen as her second marriage (his third). Both Rhaenyra and Daemon married the children of Corlys Velaryon (Laenor and Laena, respectively); Deamon had twin daughters, and Rhaenyra had three sons. However, when Laena died giving birth to a third child (a son), Daemon wasted no time having his niece Rhaenyra's husband killed, so that he could claim her as his own. Daemon and Rhaenyra produce two more sons, Aegon III and Viserys II.

(Photo: HBO)

Aegon II & Helaena Targaryen – "Aegon the Usurper" was the son of Viserys I and Alicent Targaryen – and therefore born into a moment where there was much confusion and debate about the Targaryen line of succession. As an adult, Aegon II would go to war with his older half-sister Rhaenyra in the Targaryen civil war known as the "Dance of Dragons" following Viserys I's death. Neither would survive.

Aegon III and Viserys II Targaryen – Aegon III and Viserys II brought peace back to the Targaryen Dynasty following the Dance of Dragons. Aegon III was installed as king by supporters of his mother Rheanyra following her death, and Viserys II eventually ruled as his brother's Hand of the King. Out of their respective marriages come many new Targaryens; Aegon's sons die childless, which leads to Viserys II eventually inheriting the throne.

Aegon IV & Naerys Targaryen – Viserys II marrired Lady Larra of Lys, from the Free Cities. Though they eventually split, they had three children (Aegon IV, Aemon, and a girl, Naerys). Aegon IV and Naerys eventually married and had a boy (Daeron II) and girl (Daenerys). Aegon "the Unworthy" was one of the worst rulers the Seven Kingdoms ever saw, and he arguably marred the Targaryen line of rule forever by legitimizing all of his bastard children on his deathbed – both those he fathered within the family, and those born outside of it. Aegon's recognition of his bastards would eventually cause multiple Blackfyre Rebellions, as his bastards warred for the throne against House Targaryen and one another.

Daeron II & Daenerys Targaryen – Aegon IV's children with his sister Naerys were both married off to Dornish suitors, forging the bond between Dorne and The Seven Kingdoms – even as Aegon's bastards rose to oppose them both. Daenerys and Maron Martell birthed House Martell; Daeron II and Mariah Martell started a line that would lead to the end of the Targaryens altogether...

(Photo: Poly_M @ DeviantArt)

Jaehaerys II & Shaera Targaryen – Like his namesake, Jaehearys II felt the passion and pull of the old Targaryen incest lust – despite his father Aegon V doing everything he could to end it. Jaehaerys and his sister Shaera both broke their marriages to the Tully and Tyrell families (respectively), and married in secret, consummating the marriage so their father could not dissolve it. The marriage was upheld, but it put the Targaryens at odds with both House Tully and House Tyrell. The return to incestuous marriage also arguably caused the ruin of House Targaryen thereafter...

Aerys II & Rhaela Targaryen – The Targaryen line had flourished after the unification of the Seven Kingdoms under Daeron II, despite challenges like the Blackfyre Rebellions, or the War of the Ninepenny Kings fought against the Free Cities. However, Jaehaerys II choosing the old ways of Targaryen incest gave birth to Aerys II and his sister Rhaella, who eventually carried on their father's ways and married each other and had three children: Rhaegar, Viserys III, and Daenerys.

Aerys II became infamously known as "The Mad King" after going crazy from grief and loss (stillborn children, three dead sons) and once being held prisoner by one of his own lords during an uprising. Aerys II's madness and cruelty contributed to "Robert's Rebellion" that united the Starks and Baratheons against the throne; Aerys II was killed by his own Kingsguard, Ser Jaime Lannister, ending the Targaryen reign on the Iron Throne, forever.

(Photo: HBO)

Rhaegar Targaryen & Elia Martell (& Lyanna Stark) – Aerys II's eldest son Rhaegar is one of the most pivotal figures in Game of Thrones: Rhaegar was the beloved heir to the Iron Throne and seemed like the perfect son in line to be king – until his passions got the better of him. Rhaegar was married to Elia Martell of Dorne and had two children with her (a son named Aegon and daughter named Rhaenys); however, Rhaegar would eventually fall in love with and secretly marry Lyanna Stark, giving birth to Jon Snow (aka Aegon). Rhaegar was killed by Robert Baratheon at the Battle of the Trident, and his children with Elia were brutally murdered by Ser Gregor Clegane during the Sack of King's Landing – thus ending the official Targaryen line with Viserys III and Daenerys Targaryen.

Daenerys Targaryen & Khal Drogo (& Jon Snow) – Targaryen history repeated itself in so many ways during Daenerys' life during Game of Thrones. She was wed off to foreigners to make peace (the Dothraki); she had to go to war when her claim to the throne wasn't recognized, and despite her best efforts, she ended up falling in love with another Targaryen (her nephew, Jon Snow). And, like so many Targaryens before her, Daeny died having no surviving children – save for her dragons.

Aegon Targaryen (Jon Snow) – The story of the Targaryen line is not over – if anything, Game of Thrones leaves the bloodline in place for the full-circle beginning of a new dynasty. What could the new Aegon Targaryen (Jon Snow) possibly build on his own? The upcoming Game of Thrones Sequel Series could answer that question – and tie in perfectly with House of the Dragon's story of the Targaryen reign.

House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are both now streaming on HBO Max.