House of the Dragon Reveals Familiar Game of Thrones Theme for Title Sequence

The series premiere of House of the Dragon shattered records for HBO, but fans were left wondering about the show's title sequence. The intro for Game of Thrones was instantly iconic and the prequel series was without one. Fortunately, that drought only lasted one week. On Sunday night, the second episode of House of the Dragon arrived, and it brought the show's highly anticipated title sequence with it, as well as a familiar Game of Thrones tune.

The new title sequence for House of the Dragon utilizes the same 3D animated style of the Game of Thrones titles, but it follows a trail of blood through a stone structure. Instead of taking viewers around a map of Westeros, the theme essentially lays out the Targaryen line. The music playing, however, isn't different at all. That same beloved Game of Thrones theme plays over the House of the Dragon titles.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi returned to provide the score to the prequel. Ahead of the show's debut, he spoke with EW about how the two scores are connected.

"I can say this much, we very much wanted to keep the DNA alive for House of the Dragon from the original show," Djawadi said. "We will hear themes that we remember from the original show, but because it's all new characters, this is 200 years before, there is a ton of new material I've written, a lot of new themes that we will hear."

Djawadi went on to explain that many of the connections between the two show's scores have to do with House Targaryen. After being one of the main families in Game of Thrones, the Targaryens are front and center for House of the Dragon.

"This is all about the Targaryens, so the big thing was to keep their sound and their themes," the composer continued. "Like I said earlier, the DNA, it needs to be connected. That was a foundation. But because we're dealing with House specific, I wanted to make sure that there's a lot of new themes for different characters and all the complex storylines that we know happens in Game of Thrones. I wanted to connect the two like that."

