How Long Is the Final Episode of Game of Thrones?

The series finale of Game of Thrones will hit airwaves one week from today and is set to end up being one of the longest episodes of the season — and series, for that matter. When all is said and done, the sixth episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will clock in at a whopping hour and 20 minutes.

The episode length matches that of tonight’s episode “The Bells,” which is tied for second longest of the season. The longest episode, “The Long Night,” clocked in at 82 minutes making it the longest episode in the history of the show. Most episodes this season have been well over an hour and the two that weren’t — episodes one and two — ended in around 58 minutes.

News broke earlier this month that HBO had offered the show’s team whatever resources they needed to film however many episodes they needed to wrap up the story.

“Yes. To their credit, they put their money where their mouths are — literally stuffed their mouth full of million-dollar bills which don’t exist anymore,” Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly. “They said, ‘We’ll give you the resources to make this what it needs to be, and if what it needs to be is a summer tentpole-size spectacle in places, then that’s what it will be.’”

“HBO would have been happy for the show to keep going, to have more episodes in the final season,” David Benioff echoed. “We always believed it was about 73 hours, and it will be roughly that. As much as they wanted more, they understood that this is where the story ends.”

