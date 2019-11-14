How to Request New Movies and Shows on Disney+

Disney+ is officially here and after a few days of technical hiccups, the Walt Disney Company is still working out the kinks for their new streaming service. With its launch, Disney+ has debuted with more than 500 movies and over 7,500 episodes of television instantly available for streaming (with the promise of even more as placeholders abound on the service). As fans have dug through the offerings on Disney+ though, they’ve likely found some holes and notable absences from the streaming platform. Luckily, there’s a way to let Disney know just what you want to see.

As pointed out by Twitter user Joshua Gillespie, a request feature can be found on Disney+. By clicking on the “Help” button in the service (access it here in your browser or on mobile), you’ll be given a few options to select, from there click on the “Give Feedback” button and then select “Request a film or show” from the drop down menu that gets brought up. Disney+ will allow you to request up to three movies or TV shows at a time but the form can be filled out multiple times if your wish list is long.

After submitting your choices, you’ll be presented with a screen that notes they’re still in the process of improving the service and that “unfortunately” some shows and movies will never appear on Disney+ because of the difficulty with the license for the series. Disney+ also notes that some shows won’t appear because of the “age suitability of the content.” The good news is that the message says Disney+ will review and keep track of ALL requests made by users. So get to requesting!

There’s plenty of movies and shows absent from Disney+ that theoretically should be there or at least have a place where they would fit including the MCU Spider-Man movies (Disney has no plans to ever include these on Disney+) and the first episode of season three of The Simpsons (notorious for including Michael Jackson in a guest-starring role). Some films, like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War, are not currently on Disney+ but already have a date when they will arrive, so there’d be no point in requesting them right now. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

What have you been watching on Disney+ and what do you want to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

