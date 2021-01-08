How to Watch Last Man Standing Home Improvement Crossover Episode

✖

Wondering how to watch the Last Man Standing crossover with Home Improvement on FOX? Tonight is the big night where Tim "The Toolman" Taylor returns to television more than two decades after Home Improvement went off the air, as the crossover event with Last Man Standing will air on FOX. Actor Tim Allen will pull double duty with his popular sitcom roles from the shows with some visual effects trickery, putting Mike Baxter in the same room as "The Toolman" in the new episode "Dual Time." But how will you be able to watch the new episode tonight?

Well, with a cable/satellite subscription or an antenna connected to your TV, you're likely well informed on the ins-and-outs of watching TV. Otherwise, there are a few options for streamers.

Hulu Live offers FOX, as do other streamers such as Fubo, YouTube, Philo. Fans will be able to watch the episode as it airs live at 9:30pm ET. However, fans with the regular subscription to Hulu can watch the episode starting at 3:00am ET tomorrow.

Fans with cable subscriptions or FOX NOW access can log into the various FOX apps and websites and watch Live TV as well as new episodes one day after they air. So you can watch the episode live through the FOX app, or wait and watch it the next day.

Fans might be wondering how such a crossover even came through. Last Man Standing showrunner Kevin Abbott recently revealed that the only major obstacle was Tim Allen himself.

"The first hurdle you have to jump is to get Tim to sign off on it," Abbott explained during an interview with TheWrap.

Apparently, the idea popped up after network execs requested a "big promotable event."

"I want to make sure that he wanted to play it — which he did, he fully embraced the idea, with the proviso that we would honor that character, not make fun of him or anything, which we would never do," Abbott added. "I really liked Home Improvement and Matt Williams and David McFadzean and Carmen Finestra, who created Home Improvement, were really kind and generous in allowing us to use the character and certain iconic symbols from the show and bits. So we were going to bend over backward to not give them any reason to regret allowing us to do that.”

Tim "The Toolman" Taylor returns in the latest episode of Last Man Standing, "Dual Time," airing on Thursday, January 7th on FOX.