How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024

For nearly a century, there has been a time-honored holiday tradition that is as cherished as turkey dinner and football: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 98th Macy’s Parade lineup features 34 floats, 28 performers, 22 balloons (including six new featured character balloons for 2024), 11 performance groups, seven balloonicles, and three musical super-stars: EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Grammy winner Kylie Minogue, and Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Billy Porter. Plus, Tom Turkey and Santa Claus will officially usher in the holiday season with appearances by Bluey, Minnie Mouse, Snoopy, Spider-Man, and more favorite characters.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios work year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Read on to find out where to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 and more details about this year’s parade lineup, plus Peacock Black Friday deals to save on a Peacock subscription to watch the parade.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Tom Turkey by

Macy’s appears during 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Tom Turkey, the longest running title float in the Parade, is also the only self-propelled float. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Where Is Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Streaming in 2024?

You can stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade live on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in all time zones on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Where to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV in 2024

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, on NBC.

I Missed the Parade Live. Where Can I Stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

An encore telecast of the parade will air at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock Black Friday Deals and Discounts 2024

Is There a Peacock Free Trial in 2024?

Peacock currently no longer offers free trials, but the streaming service will be offering multiple deals to save on a Peacock subscription for Black Friday 2024 and beyond. (Read more on Peacock deals and discounts below.)



Offered plans include Peacock Premium (with ads) priced $7.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus (no ads) for $13.99/mo.

Peacock Black Friday Deal 2024

New Peacock customers can sign up for one year of Peacock Premium for $19.99 (versus $79.99 annually) starting Monday, Nov. 25. A second Peacock Black Friday deal offers six months of Peacock Premium for $1.99/mo (down from $7.99/mo).

Peacock Discounts (November 2024)

Peacock offers a Peacock Student Discount (Peacock Premium for $1.99/month for 12 months), Peacock Military Discount (Peacock Premium for $2.99/mo for 12 months), and the Peacock Discount for Medical Professionals & First Responders (Peacock Premium for $1.99/mo for 12 months). The Peacock Roku Black Friday Offer available now offers new subscribers 1 year of Peacock Premium for $29.99 (60% off the annual plan price) via Roku.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Birds of a Feather Stream Together, Peacock appears during 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. You can’t miss Peacock – your most complete streaming service -as this vibrant feathered friend struts down the Parade route once more. Decked out in metallic & color-shifting paint, glittering paillettes & a mylar fringe skirt, this outgoing bird is the best way to watch what you want. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Macy’s Parade Balloon Inflation Event

Macy’s Parade Balloon Inflation and Float Viewing

The giant character balloons will prepare to take flight during Macy’s Balloon Inflation Event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27, located outside the Museum of Natural History between West 77th and West 81st Streets on the Upper West Side in New York City. The line opens at 12 p.m. ET.



The Macy’s Balloon Inflation and Float Viewing is free and open to the public — no tickets required.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 02: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup and Schedule

What Time Does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Start?

The Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28.

How Long Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade time is 8:30 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. That’s 3.5 hours of festivities, including floats, balloons, balloonicles, marching bands, and performances.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from NBC’s TODAY show are hosting the parade. A Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: General view during 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Who Is Performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

This year’s performers lineup includes Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Loud Luxury, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Frozen‘s Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D’Amelio and NYC Ballet Principal Dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) will make an appearance, as will Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Liza Colón-Zayas (NBC’s Law & Order), and members of WNBA Champions New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant.

The parade will also feature clown crews and marching bands, plus Santa, the Radio City Rockettes, and performance groups Circus Vazquez, Riverdance, AUM Dance Creations, Black Haus Creative, BOSS Kids, Indigenous Enterprise, MOVE NYC, Kilgore College

Rangerettes, and Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons List

There will be six new balloons this year including Disney’s Minnie Mouse, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marshall from PAW Patrol, Santa’s magical arctic fox, Extraordinary Noorah, with The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby and Panda from Gabby’s Dollhouse, and an all-new Goku, now in his original Saiyan form, as seen in Dragon Ball.

In addition to the new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, returning balloons include Beagle Scout Snoopy (Peanuts), Bluey and her red balloon (Bluey), Greg Heffley (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Dino and Baby Dino (Sinclair Oil), Po (Kung Fu Panda), Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece), Pikachu & Eevee (Pokémon), The Pillsbury Doughboy (Pillsbury), Ronald McDonald (McDonald’s), SpongeBob and Gary (SpongeBob SquarePants), Smokey Bear (USDA Forest Service), Stuart the Minion (Despicable Me), plus pumpkins, snow crystals, and Tiptoe the reindeer — the first-ever balloon puppet to march down the route.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonicles

Returning Balloonicles include Baby Dinos (Sinclair Oil), Mouse King, and the Nutcracker. The new Balloonicles for 2024 are Bluey’s Grannies Car (Bluey), NYC pigeons Cookie & Crouton, Lox & Java Trycaloon (inspired by a New York City bodega breakfast), and the Go Bowling Bowler (GoBowling.com).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Tom Turkey by Macy’s appears during 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Tom Turkey, the longest running title float in the Parade, is also the only self-propelled float. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats List

The new floats this year are Candy Cosmos by Harbio, Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon (Dora the Explorer), Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line (featuring Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and friends), Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix (Wednesday), Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade, and Wonderous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.

Returning floats include 1-2-3 Sesame Street by Sesame Workshop (the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street & Lea Salonga); Big City Cheer by Spirit of America; Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O (performance by T-Pain); Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock (featuring Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix); The Brick-Changer by LEGO (performance by Kylie Cantrall); Camp Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide; Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts (performance by Coco Jones); Deck the Halls by Balsam Hill (performance by The War and Treaty); Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder (performance by Alex Warren and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia); The Gift of Freedom by Macy’s (featuring New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant); Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party by Toys “R” Us (performance by Chlöe); Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant (with a performance by Walker Hayes); Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by Hallmark Channel (with a performance by Dan + Shay and appearances by Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane star Jonathan Bennett and A Carol for Two star Ginna Claire Mason); Palace of Sweets by Brach’s (performance by Joey McIntyre); Strikes Again by GoBowling; Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon and Paramount; Winter Wonderland in Central Park (performance by Sebastian Yatra with Macy’s and Big Brothers Big Sisters Choir); The Wondership by Wonder (with a performance by The Temptations); Tom Turkey (performance by Charli D’Amelio), Macy’s Santaland Express (featuring Jimmy Fallon & The Roots); and Santa’s Sleigh.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Route

The 98th procession will depart from the starting line at 77th Street, march down a 2.5-mile route and arrive at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship.



The Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade start time is 8:30 a.m. ET at West 77th Street & Central Park West and ends at Macy’s Herald Square at 12:00 p.m. ET.

When Was the First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and When Is the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started 100 years ago in 1924, but the Parade was canceled in 1942, 1943, and 1944 due to materials being repurposed for war efforts during World War II. The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place in 2026.























