How to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Finale Early Online

Here’s how to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale online one week before the final episode airs December 5 on AMC. Season 2 Episode 10, “The Last Light,” is endgame for “the Endlings“: sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) and friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston). In their fight for the future, the Bennetts and their allies Felix (Nico Tortorella), Will (Jelani Alladin), and Huck (Annet Mahendru) rebel against Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) as the Civic Republic Military’s mission to protect the CR threatens the lives of another 87,000 survivors in Portland, Oregon.

How to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Finale Online



The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 10, “The Last Light,” will be available early online on the AMC+ streaming service after 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 28. AMC+ is available through the following platforms and providers in the U.S.:

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

AMC+ plans start at $4.99 per month. AMC Networks is currently offering a free one-week trial to new customers, allowing ad-free early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 (returning February 2022) and Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (returning spring 2022).

First-time subscribers can sign up for a limited-time offer for Black Friday that unlocks one year of AMC+ for $1.99 per month ($23.88 for the year, then $8.99/monthly).

What Is “The Last Light” About?

According to the official AMC synopsis, “The remaining members of the group fight back enemies, both living and dead, on their quest to save the future.”

“The Last Light” is streaming November 28 on AMC+ and airs Sunday, December 5, on AMC.

