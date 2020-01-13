You Can Now Actually Watch ThunderCats Roar

ThunderCats Roar, the comedic animated take on the ThunderCats, is finally here. Well, sort of. The two-part first episode, “Exodus”, is now available to watch online for the very first time. Cartoon Network released the episode(s) via the official Cartoon Network App, and anyone with the ability to log into that should be able to watch the show for themselves. When and whether more will release via the CN App is currently unclear.

As you may or may not recall, ThunderCats Roar was first announced in May 2018, and while it was expected to debut on Cartoon Network in 2019, it would appear that was pushed back to this year instead. The show’s announcement received a wildly vitriolic response, with a number of folks bashing it immediately online based on the first look, brief trailer, and what little information could be gleaned from what the crew had said about it already. Cartoon Network’s been relatively quiet about the project ever since, with some folks speculating that it might never release at all.

Take a FIRST LOOK at #ThundercatsRoar! 🦁⚔️⚡️Stream the two-part first episode ‘Exodus’ on the CN App now with log-in 👉https://t.co/1BPGMLAij0 pic.twitter.com/YEhGztCunw — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) January 11, 2020

Here’s how the show was officially described when it was initially announced:

“Staying true to the premise of the original series, Lion-O and the ThunderCats — Tygra, Panthro, Cheetara, Wilykat, and Wilykit — barely escape the sudden destruction of their home world, Thundera, only to crash land on the mysterious and exotic planet of Third Earth. Lion-O, the newly appointed Lord of the ThunderCats, attempts to lead the team as they make this planet their new home. A bizarre host of creatures and villains stand in their way, including the evil Mumm-Ra, Third Earth’s wicked ruler who will let nothing, including the ThunderCats, stop his tyrannical reign over the planet.”

The two-part first episode of ThunderCats Roar is currently available to watch via the official Cartoon Network App. It’s unclear what sort of schedule the rest of the show might air on, but it seems like Cartoon Network will at the very least put out the rest of the show this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of ThunderCats Roar right here.