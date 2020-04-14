Hugo Awards Nominations Include Avengers: Endgame, Watchmen and More

On Tuesday, the finalists for the 2020 Hugo Awards, Lodestar Award For Best Young Adult Book, and Astounding Award for Best New Science Fiction Writer were announced by CoNZealand, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, on the convention’s YouTube Channel. Nominees include Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form and two episodes fo HBO’s Watchmen for Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form. CoNZealand received and counted 1,584 valid nominating ballots with a total of 27,033 nominations from the members of Dublin 2019: an Irish Worldcon (Worldcon 77) and CoNZealand (Worldcon 78). Members nominated up to five works/people in each category, and the top six works/people in each category were shortlisted as finalists.

The Best Dramatic Presentation, Longform category represents the best sci-fi movies and serialized television of the year. Avengers: Endgame is nominated against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Captain Marvel, Good Omens, and the first season of Russian Doll. Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form represents the best individual episodes. Watchmen is nominated for “A God Walks Into Abar” and “This Extraordinary Being.” Other nominees include episodes of The Expanse, The Good Place, Doctor Who, and The Mandalorian. Sci-fi comics are nominated in the Best Graphic Story or Comic category. This year’s nominees include The Wicked + The Divine, Die, Monstress, Mooncakes, LaGuardia, and Paper Girls.

The Hugo Awards were first presented in 1953 and have been presented annually since 1955. The Hugos are considered to be among science fiction’s most prestigious awards. The Hugo Awards are voted on by members of the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), which also administers the awards. The full list of 2020 nominees follows.