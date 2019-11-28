Hulu Black Friday Deal Offers a Year of Streaming for $1.99 a Month

Hulu is getting into the Black Friday deal game in a big way with a $1.99 per month streaming offer (ad-supported) that lasts an entire year. The deal is available here for new subscribers and former subscribers that haven’t been on the service in the past 12-months. It ends on Monday, December 2nd.

Another important caveat is that the deal isn’t combinable with other offers, most notably this Disney+ bundle. Still, $1.99 per month is the best deal that we’ve seen on the service since a ridiculous 99 cents deal that they ran briefly last year. It also means you can get Disney+ and Hulu for a grand total of $8.99 a month, cutting ESPN+ out of the deal and saving $4 per month in the process. Naturally, you can cancel before the Hulu price goes back up to $5.99 per month next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The $1.99 deal offers unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library with limited or no ads. The Hulu / Live TV tier adds 60+ live and on Demand TV channels. and the ability to record live TV with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. If you’re interested in that package, you might want to sign up here before the price goes up $10 in December.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.