Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Just One Season

Up Here has been canceled by Hulu after just eight episodes on the service.

The never-ending streaming wars have claimed another victim. Friday, Hulu canceled Up Here after it's first season on the service. The musical comedy starred Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes as its two leads and carried an impressive ensemble behind the camera. Oscar-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen franchise) wrote original pieces for the series while it was written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson and New Girl's Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Other actors in the series include Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman, and Scott Porter.

"Up Here is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999," a synopsis for the series reads. "It follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads."

The show picked up a straight-to-series order from Hulu last year and release its eight episodes earlier this year. There's no word if the show will be shopped to other platforms.

What has Hulu cancelled?

In addition to Up Here, another recent cancellation for the streamer was Keegan Michael-Key and Judy Greer's Reboot. After eight episodes, the platform opted to cancel the comedy on a cliffhanger rather than ordering another season of episodes.

"There were a lot of balls in the air during the finale, and the first thing to do is to make sure that those all land in a compelling and entertaining way," Reboot creator Steve Levitan told EW last October. "But it's amazing how quickly the world expanded, there's a lot to explore. I think in season 2 we will get into the premiere of the show [the Step Right Up reboot] and all that goes into that."

Levitan continued: "As somebody who just went through a premiere, there's fresh stuff for me to delve into about what it's like in this day and age to launch a show when the whole world can comment on it. It's a pretty fascinating time. That's one of the things we'll talk about."

Both Up Here and Reboot are now streaming on Hulu.